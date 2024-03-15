N. Korean Leader Oversees Firing Drill of 'Super-Large' Multiple Rocket Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a firing drill of “super-large” multiple rocket launchers.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday Kim monitored the artillery firing drill in the country's western region the previous day, adding the drill was aimed at confirming the power and combat capabilities of the 600 millimeter multiple launch rocket system.The KCNA carried a number of photos showing six rockets being fired simultaneously and some showing the rockets hitting a target that appears to be an uninhabited island off Kilju in North Hamgyong Province.The report said North Korea also conducted a test simulating the mid-air detonation of a shell of the rocket launcher system at a pre-set altitude.The KN-25, as it is known by South Korea and the U.S., is a short-range ballistic missile and multiple rocket launcher system, and North Korea claims it is capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads.Kim reportedly called for his army to “more thoroughly fulfill their missions to block and deter the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces.”Kim also stressed the importance of super-large multiple rocket launches in war preparations, calling for continued modernization of the country’s artillery capabilities.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday it detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched from the area of Pyongyang toward the East Sea.