S. Korea, UK to Hold Second Round of Talks to Upgrade Bilateral FTA

Written: 2024-03-19 10:26:28Updated: 2024-03-19 14:12:20

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.K. will hold the second round of negotiations to upgrade the bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Tuesday that the negotiations will be held from Tuesday to Friday in London. 

Chang Sung-gil, the ministry’s director general for FTA negotiations, will represent South Korea in the four-day talks, while Adam Fenn, a deputy director of the Department for Business and Trade, will lead the British negotiation team.

The government plans to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade relations and to introduce new trade norms involving services, the digital economy and small businesses. 

South Korea and Britain implemented the FTA in January of 2021 following London's withdrawal from the European Union.

The two sides announced they would initiate negotiations to upgrade their FTA during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.K. in November last year. The first round of talks for the FTA revision took place in Seoul in January.
