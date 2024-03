Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of marriages in South Korea in 2023 slightly rose for the first time in 12 years, but remained under 200-thousand for the third straight year.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, 194-thousand couples tied the knot last year, up one percent from the lowest number on record in 2022.The number of marriages, which stood above 400-thousand in 1996, fell below 300-thousand in 2016, before plunging to 193-thousand five years later.The number of couples marrying a foreign partner increased 18-point-three percent from the same period the previous year, reaching around 20-thousand and taking up ten-point-two percent of the total increase.Meanwhile, the average age for men and women tying the knot for the first time rose from 2022 by point-three and point-two years to 34 years old and 31-point-five years old, respectively, posting an all-time high.