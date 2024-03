Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will see a spring cold snap on Wednesday with snow expected in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday that mountainous regions in Gangwon will see between five and 15 centimeters of snowfall on Wednesday while the northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province will witness between one and five centimeters of snow.The weather agency forecast strong winds for most parts of the nation with morning lows set to stand between minus four and four degrees Celsius, including one degree in Seoul. That’s four to five degrees lower than Tuesday.Afternoon highs will be similar or slightly lower than Tuesday to reach between six and 13 degrees, including nine in Seoul.The agency also projected that fine dust will reach high levels across the nation on Wednesday.