AFC: Tuesday's N. Korea-Japan World Cup Qualifier to be Held in 3rd Country

Written: 2024-03-22 14:49:17Updated: 2024-03-22 15:44:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between North Korea and Japan will be held in a third country instead of Pyongyang.

Speaking to AFP on Friday, Asian Football Confederation(AFC) General Secretary Dato' Windsor John said the North Korea-Japan match will be held on neutral territory without a cancellation or deferment. The location, however, has yet to be announced with the match just four days away.

The two sides faced each other at Tokyo's National Stadium on Thursday, where Japan defeated North Korea one-nil.

While the teams were scheduled to play another match at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium on Tuesday, the North abruptly canceled, according to Japanese media outlets.

Although the AFC secretary general did not state the reason behind Pyongyang's cancellation, Japan's Kyodo News said the regime was concerned by a "malignant infectious disease" in Japan, an apparent reference to rising cases of streptococcal infections.
