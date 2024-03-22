Three Semiconductor Factory Workers Recognized as Having Suffered Fetal Industrial Accident for 1st Time

Photo : KBS News

For the first time, congenital diseases afflicting children of semiconductor factory workers who were exposed to hazardous environments during pregnancy were recognized as industrial accidents.The Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service under the Ministry of Employment and Labor recognized work-related accidents for congenital diseases that occurred in children of three female workers who worked at Samsung Electronics' chip plant.Since January 2023, the ‘Fetal Occupational Injury Law’ recognizes industrial accidents if a worker is exposed to harmful environments during their pregnancy and gives birth to a child with congenital disease.Last January, the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute conducted epidemiological investigation into the three female workers and concluded that there is lack of scientific basis to be recognized as a fetal occupational injury.However, it was eventually recognized by the Occupational Disease Adjudication Committee hearing held at the Seoul Southern Branch of the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service on March 15, three years after the plaintiffs filed for industrial accident compensation.