Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says the government is oppressing doctors by utilizing its power.The association’s emergency steering committee expressed its view on Friday as it vowed to fight to the end until what it termed “a normal government” is established in the nation.The committee said a government that neglects freedom and human rights does not deserve to be the government of the nation established under the spirit of liberal democracy stipulated in the Constitution.The committee’s statement comes as police investigations continue on key KMA officials and as the government will begin next week to suspend the licenses of trainee doctors who have yet to abide by the state return-to-work order in protest of a planned increase in the medical school admissions quota.