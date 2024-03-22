Figure Skater Kim Chae-yeon Wins Bronze Medal at 2024 ISU World Championships

Photo : KBS News

Figure skater Kim Chae-yeon won the bronze medal in women's single category at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2024.The 17-year-old earned 72-point-81 points for technical element and 63-point-87 points in program component for a total of 136-point-68 points in the women's free skating event held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, Friday, local time.Combined with 66-point-91 points from the short program, Kim scored a total of 203-point-59 to rank third overall, after Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, who finished first for the third time, and Isabeau Levito from the U.S.This is Kim's first medal at the ISU world championships, having finished in sixth place upon her first entry last year. The South Korean skater most recently won the silver medal at last month's ISU Four Continents Championships.Kim is also the third female South Korean figure skater to win a medal at the world championships after Olympic champ Kim Yu-na and Lee Hae-in, the silver medalist in the last year's event.