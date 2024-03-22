N. Korea Dissolves Organization Managing Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly dissolved another organization pushing for reunification with South Korea in line with its decision to abolish government agencies charged with promoting cooperation and reunification with South Korea.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea (DFRK) held a meeting of its central committee the previous day and decided on the formal dissolution of the agency.Stressing the North’s revised policy on inter-Korean relations and reunification, which defined South Korea as the primary enemy, the committee reportedly said that inter-Korean relations have permanently turned into two hostile states at war.The committee reportedly added that it has reached an agreement that the DFRK no longer needs to exist.The DFRK, a North Korean popular front formed in July 1946 in Pyongyang and officially launched in 1949, has issued statements related to South Korea.At a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party at the end of last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defined South Korea as the most hostile state and inter-Korean relations as a warring belligerent relationship, ordering the dissolution of organizations promoting inter-Korean relations.