N. Korean Leader Inspects Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a tank unit of the North Korean Army, which was the first to charge into Seoul during the Korean War.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that Kim visited the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division and the affiliated First Tank Armored Infantry Regiment on Sunday.The KCNA said that the tank division has “Seoul” and “Guards” in its name because it was the first to enter Seoul and fly the flag of North Korea on the capitol building and achieved many “distinguished feats” during the Korean War.Calling the tank division the symbol of the heroic and brave spirit of the North Korean military, Kim said that the division should hold the banner high as a model for the entire army. Kim was briefed on the division’s attack and defense operation plans.He also inspected the division’s affiliated infantry regiment and guided its exercises.Kim was accompanied by top military officials such as Pak Jong-chon, a vice chairman of the Workers Party’s central military commission, defense minister Kang Sun-nam, and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong-gil.