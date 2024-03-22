Menu Content

Nat'l Football Team to Face Thailand in World Cup Qualifier after Last Week's 1-1 Draw

Written: 2024-03-26 14:16:54Updated: 2024-03-26 14:44:07

Nat'l Football Team to Face Thailand in World Cup Qualifier after Last Week's 1-1 Draw

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong will face Thailand again Tuesday night, in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match after finishing with a one-one draw in Seoul last Thursday.

While the Taegeuk Warriors currently stand atop Group C with two wins and a draw, another win will ensure a more favorable position to advance to the final qualifying round.

The Football Association of Thailand has tripled its allowance for points scored as a morale booster, which means even if the country draws against South Korea again, the team would get a bonus pay of 110 million won, or around 82-thousand U.S. dollars.

Tickets to Tuesday's game at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium are sold out, and a large screen has been set up outside the facility so fans who couldn't get in can watch and cheer the team on..

Kick-off is at 9:30 p.m., Korea time and KBS2TV will begin their coverage with related programming starting at 8:55 p.m.
