Official Campaign Period for April 10 General Elections Begins Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The 13-day official campaign period for the April 10 general elections is set to begin at 12:00 a.m. Thursday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is seeking to win a majority in the 22nd National Assembly, calling for voters to harshly criticize the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for disrupting state affairs through abuse of its majority in parliament.The DP, for its part, is calling for those heading to the polls to criticize the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, blaming it for causing the destruction of people’s livelihoods and the collapse of democracy.While the DP anticipates winning a majority by gaining additional seats from its satellite party, Cho Guk's Rebuilding Korea Party, which is hoping to win a double-digit number of seats in the proportional representation vote.Meanwhile, PPP leader leader Han Dong-hoon is scheduled to begin campaigning at Seoul Songpa District's Garak Market when the clock strikes midnight, while DP leader Lee Jae-myung will begin his campaigning at Seoul's Yongsan Station at 10 a.m.