Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry is looking into allegations that the country’s ambassador to China, Chung Jae-ho, used abusive language against his subordinates at work.The ministry announced its investigation on Thursday and is said to have received a report about Chung recently, who took up the post in June 2022.The ministry said that it conducts fair investigations and takes strict measures in the event of the abuse of its employees.The move comes after a local daily newspaper reported that Chung made abusive and insulting remarks to his subordinates.The ambassador, who went to Chungam High School with President Yoon Suk Yeol, has also been criticized for insufficient efforts to connect with China and refusing to receive questions from reporters.