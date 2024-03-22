Top Officials of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Security Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Top military officials of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held video talks on Thursday to discuss North Korea’s provocation and trilateral security cooperation.According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), JCS Chairman Kim Myung-soo and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Charles Brown Jr. and Yoshihide Yoshida, discussed recent global security issues, the North’s provocations and trilateral security cooperation.Kim noted the three nation’s efforts for security cooperation, such as launching a system to share North Korean missile warning data in real time and establishing a multiyear plan for trilateral military drills.The three sides agreed that the North’s provocations and its advancing nuclear and missile capabilities are showing the importance of expanding the scope and level of cooperation between the three nations.They also shared the view that the trilateral security cooperation contributes to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as in the Indo-Pacific region.Korea’s JCS said that Brown also reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to defending South Korea and Japan.The three nations plan to hold a meeting of their JCS chairmen in summer.