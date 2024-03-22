Menu Content

Politics

Gov't Pledges Zero-Tolerance Policy against Election Crimes

Written: 2024-03-28 14:01:01Updated: 2024-03-28 14:14:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The government pledged a zero-tolerance policy against all types of illegal interference to guarantee transparency and fairness leading up to and during the April 10 general elections as official campaigning kicked off on Thursday.

In a joint statement to the public, the justice and interior ministers said they will crack down and punish those engaging in the dissemination of false information, malicious propaganda, bribery, use of violence, as well as election interference by public officials.

Justice minister Park Sung-jae said the dissemination of “fake news” and malicious propaganda is a serious crime that threatens the value of democracy, vowing to hold to account those found to be behind such actions.

The minister pledged to actively respond to new types of election crimes, such as those using AI-based deepfake technology.
 
The statement also said police have been dispatched to escort early voting ballot boxes during transportation, while large screens have been set up at provincial and city election offices to show how the boxes are being kept until April 10 to ensure increased transparency.
