Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

N. Korea Reportedly Preparing for 4th Military Spy Satellite Launch

Written: 2024-03-28 14:17:43Updated: 2024-03-28 17:05:04

N. Korea Reportedly Preparing for 4th Military Spy Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly making preparations for its fourth launch of a military spy satellite at its western satellite launching facility in Tongchang-ri.

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing a military source on Thursday, the North had previously installed screen fences before launching a satellite and similar fencing was recently set up at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

The source said authorities confirmed that the North conducted combustion tests for all three stages of propulsion systems to be loaded onto the satellite, but that it remains unclear whether the propellant has been moved to the launch site.

While the source said it is still difficult to forecast the exact timing of the launch, another source said no satellite would likely be fired in the next several days as the propulsion system is not believed to have been erected on the launch pad.

Last November, Pyongyang succeeded in putting the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit after its third attempt, but the satellite is reportedly not functioning properly.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >