Student Health Improves with End of COVID-19 Pandemic

Written: 2024-03-28 15:24:15Updated: 2024-03-28 16:07:07

Photo : KBS News

A government report shows students’ overall health improved following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) released its 2023 Student Health Test Results from 87-thousand-182 students in one-thousand-nine schools nationwide, as well as the results of the Adolescent Health Behavior Survey Results from approximately 60-thousand students in 800 schools.

The report showed that the number of students engaging in high-intensity physical activity increased, while the number of students feeling depressed decreased.
 
While the average height of students remained similar compared to the previous two years, the proportion of students who are overweight or obese stood at 29-point-six percent, down zero-point-nine percentage points from 2022 and one-point-two percentage points lower than two years ago.
 
An official from the health ministry said that the improved health among students is due to an increase in physical activities in schools due to the end of the pandemic, with mental health improving with the end of remote learning.
