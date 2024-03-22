N. Korea May Scrap 1991 Inter-Korean Basic Agreement at Next Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea may make constitutional amendments and scrap an inter-Korean basic agreement signed in 1991 at the next parliamentary session under the current 14th Supreme People's Assembly.An official at Seoul's unification ministry said on Thursday that Pyongyang is widely forecast to delay an election for new deputies and extend the current Assembly past its five-year term to convene another session.The official said the constitutional amendments could include the inclusion of a new clause on territory, deletion of a clause on unification, reflection of relations with hostile states, as well as a clause on unification by force.This comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in January called to constitutionally revise the definition of South Korea as the regime's "principal enemy" and to codify the commitment to "completely occupying" the South Korean territory in the event of war.The official added that there could be an announcement for the North Korean foreign ministry to take over state organizations handling inter-Korean affairs, or an abolishment of inter-Korean agreements in the political and military fields, such as the two sides' 1991 Basic Agreement.Under the agreement, inter-Korean ties are designated as a "special relationship" tentatively formed in the process of seeking reunification, not as state-to-state relations.