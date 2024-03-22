Newly Elected KMA President Says 20 to 30 Parliamentary Seats Will Be Influenced by Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The newly elected president of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) Lim Hyun-taek vowed to fight through general election campaigns and collective actions if legal action is taken against doctors without discussing the expansion of the medical school admissions quota from the very start.During a media interview on Thursday, Lim said as the president of the doctors' group, it's his top priority to resolve the issue over the medical school admissions quota and essential medical policy package.He said he will fight using various means, depending on the response from the government and the ruling party, while vowing to lead an election campaign that can deal a "crushing blow" to the ruling party.The newly elected president said that the doctors' group has a "strategy" that will determine the outcome of 20 to 30 seats in the National Assembly, adding that the doctors will elect the proportional candidates from the New Reform Party who have a medical background.Lim called on patients and citizens to speak out against the government and the ruling party, as they are responsible for the current situation.