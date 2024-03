Photo : YONHAP News

The wage negotiation between the Seoul Bus Labor Union and the management ended 11 hours after the start of the general strike on Thursday, as they struck a new agreement.Seoul City announced at 3:20 p.m., that the unionized bus drivers and the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association agreed to a new wage deal that will see the drivers receive a four-point-48 percent wage increase and a 650-thousand won holiday allowance.With the deal in place, the bus union has completely withdrawn its general strike that began at 4 a.m. and has resumed normal operations.Major transportation methods such as subways and charter buses that were scheduled to be extended due to the strike will also return to normal operations.The unionized bus drivers previously announced that the two sides had failed to reach an agreement at around 2 a.m. and commenced the general strike at 4 a.m.