Constitutional Court Rules No Issue with DP's Impeachment Motion Withdrawal

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that there was no procedural issue with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) withdrawing a motion to impeach a former head of the state broadcasting watchdog and two prosecutors, before resubmitting it to the National Assembly.The court unanimously dismissed the ruling People Power Party(PPP)-filed adjudication on jurisdiction disputes against parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo for accepting the withdrawal, saying the initial motion could be withdrawn without plenary consent as it was not tabled as an official plenary agenda.It added that the DP’s second motion was legitimately submitted, and does not go against the principle not to deliberate the same measure twice during the same session.Last November, the DP submitted an impeachment motion against former Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chair Lee Dong-kwan over alleged violations in operation and media censorship, and prosecutors Son Jun-seong and Lee Jeong-seop, over alleged corruption and attempting to meddle in an election.The main opposition then withdrew it a day later over concerns that voting would not be held to meet the deadline of within 72 hours after the bill is reported to the plenary session.