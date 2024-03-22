Menu Content

Korean
English

Science

Friday Set to See This Spring's Worst Levels of Yellow Dust

Written: 2024-03-28 18:06:50Updated: 2024-03-29 09:01:20

Friday Set to See This Spring's Worst Levels of Yellow Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is expected to see the worst levels of yellow dust for this spring on Friday. 

According to the National Institute of Environmental Research on Thursday, the concentration of fine dust is expected to stand at “very bad” levels in the Seoul metro area and the provinces of Gangwon, South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang, with yellow dust from the Mongolian Plateau set to enter the country. 

The levels for other regions will stand at “bad,” with some parts likely to see levels rise to “very bad.”

Such poor air quality is expected to remain through Saturday. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration urged the public to confirm the latest data on air quality as the levels of yellow dust will vary by region depending on atmospheric currents. 

Yellow dust has currently enveloped China’s northern regions. The Global Times, a subsidiary of China’s People's Daily, said fine dust levels of Xilingol League, which is one of the three leagues of Inner Mongolia, climbed up to one-thousand-99 micrograms per cubic meter as of noon Wednesday.
