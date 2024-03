Photo : YONHAP News

Kia’s all-electric EV9 SUV has been named the 2024 World Car of the Year.The Kia EV9 garnered the top prize of the 2024 World Car Awards held at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, while also taking home the 2024 World Electric Vehicle award.Hyundai Motor Group, which is the parent company of Kia, grabbed a total of three awards this year after Hyundai’s high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric vehicle(EV) received the World Performance Car award.This year marked the fourth time in five years that Hyundai Motor Group received the World Car of the Year award, including in 2020, 2022 and 2023.The group’s EVs equipped with the Electric Global Modular Platform grabbed the top prize in the World Car Awards for three straight years since 2022.