Politics

S. Korea-Thailand Defense Ministers' Meeting Held Thurs.

Written: 2024-03-28 18:27:06Updated: 2024-03-28 18:45:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik held talks with his Thai counterpart Sutin Klungsang in Seoul on Thursday. 

The two officials highly assessed achievements in bilateral defense cooperation, including South Korea’s exports of convoys to Thailand and South Korea’s participation in the Cobra Gold exercise, led by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Thai military. 

They then discussed ways to further expand such cooperation.

Shin expressed gratitude to the Thai government and military for their continuous contribution toward peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as he cited that Thailand fought alongside the South in the Korean War and is a member of the UN Command. 

Sutin, on his part, said the weapons systems that South Korea exported to his country are playing a pivotal role in Thai’s defense efforts. He added that he will consider additional defense cooperation projects through visits to key defense industries in South Korea.
