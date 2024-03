Photo : KBS

Yellow dust originating from Inner Mongolia has blanketed most parts of the central region of the Korean Peninsula.The environment ministry on Friday issued PM-10 fine dust alerts for most parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as northern parts of South Chungcheong Province and Gangwon Province.Fine dust warnings are issued when the hourly average levels of PM-10, or particles smaller than ten micrometers in diameter, reach a density of 300 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.Lesser degree fine dust advisories have also been issued in other parts of the nation's central region.Elderly people, children and those with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors.