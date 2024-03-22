S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup Offers to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup has offered to resign amid controversies surrounding his appointment.Lee's legal counsel on Friday told reporters that the ambassador has expressed his intentions to Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and that Lee seeks to remain in Seoul for an ongoing government probe against him.The announcement came amid criticism that Lee's recent appointment as an ambassador has given him a way to evade the probe against him by the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials.The CIO is looking into suspicions that Lee interfered in the defense ministry's probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation for flood victims last year.The former defense minister has been denying the allegations.Lee departed for Canberra earlier this month, prompting more political wrangling ahead of the general elections next month over why the justice ministry lifted the travel ban despite the ongoing investigation.Lee recently came to Seoul to attend a government conference with several overseas mission chiefs.