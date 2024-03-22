UNSC Mandate for Panel Monitoring Sanctions against North Korea to End after Russian Veto

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts of the international community to restrain North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats could now be undermined as the UN Security Council(UNSC) was unable to extend the mandate of its expert panel in charge of monitoring the enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.The UNSC on Thursday held a vote on adopting a new resolution to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts, with 13 of 15 member countries voting in favor, but the resolution was struck down by a veto from Russia. The panel's mandate is set to finish at the end of next month.Prior to the vote, Russia is said to have suggested the adoption of a “sunset clause” which would maintain sanctions against North Korea for a limited period of time, unless a new UNSC agreement could be made to extend them.The suggestion from Moscow was deemed unacceptable by Seoul, Washington and other participating nations. The veto from Russia was said by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby to be a “reckless action” that “further undermines critical sanctions.”The veto from Russia and the abstention of China is seen as a sign of an increasing rift between the UNSC nations, as Moscow has been pursuing stronger ties with Beijing and Pyongyang.The failure to pass the resolution is unprecedented as it has been passed every year since its inception in 2009 in reaction to Pyongyang’s nuclear test in May the same year.