Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

UNSC Mandate for Panel Monitoring Sanctions against North Korea to End after Russian Veto

Written: 2024-03-29 10:40:09Updated: 2024-03-29 13:41:18

UNSC Mandate for Panel Monitoring Sanctions against North Korea to End after Russian Veto

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts of the international community to restrain North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats could now be undermined as the UN Security Council(UNSC) was unable to extend the mandate of its expert panel in charge of monitoring the enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.

The UNSC on Thursday held a vote on adopting a new resolution to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts, with 13 of 15 member countries voting in favor, but the resolution was struck down by a veto from Russia. The panel's mandate is set to finish at the end of next month.

Prior to the vote, Russia is said to have suggested the adoption of a “sunset clause” which would maintain sanctions against North Korea for a limited period of time, unless a new UNSC agreement could be made to extend them. 

The suggestion from Moscow was deemed unacceptable by Seoul, Washington and other participating nations. The veto from Russia was said by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby to be a “reckless action” that “further undermines critical sanctions.”

The veto from Russia and the abstention of China is seen as a sign of an increasing rift between the UNSC nations, as Moscow has been pursuing stronger ties with Beijing and Pyongyang. 

The failure to pass the resolution is unprecedented as it has been passed every year since its inception in 2009 in reaction to Pyongyang’s nuclear test in May the same year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >