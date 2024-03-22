S. Korea, US Reaffirm Close Coordination to Respond to N. Korea's Cyberthreats

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue with close coordination in an effort to deal with North Korea’s cyberthreats in a working group meeting.The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Thursday that the two sides reached the agreement at the sixth session of the working group on North Korean cyberthreats in Washington.Lee Jun-il, director general for North Korean nuclear affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Lyn Debevoise led the session held on Wednesday and Thursday.The department said that during the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue to closely coordinate to block the North’s malicious cyber activities aimed at funding its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.The department stressed that the meeting is in line with the two nations’ sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the overseas employment of North Korean IT workers.The department also said that Seoul and Washington are pursuing "a wide range of actions" to prevent and disrupt North Korea's cryptocurrency heists, address its cyber espionage against the defense sector, and dismantle the North Korean IT worker infrastructure and networks.The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions on two foreign entities and six individuals who allegedly helped finance the North’s weapons programs. South Korea also slapped sanctions on the two entities and four of the six individuals.