Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry to Accept Resignation of S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup

Written: 2024-03-29 12:18:49Updated: 2024-03-29 13:33:57

Foreign Ministry to Accept Resignation of S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry says that it has decided to accept South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup's resignation. The resignation comes 25 days after Lee’s appointment to the position.

The ministry informed reporters of the move on Friday, adding that the decision will be carried out accordingly as the president is informed of the matter. 

Earlier in the day, Lee's legal counsel told reporters that the ambassador has expressed his intentions to resign to Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and that Lee seeks to remain in Seoul for an ongoing government probe against him. 

The announcement came amid criticism that Lee's recent appointment as an ambassador has given him a way to evade the probe against him by the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials. 

The CIO is looking into suspicions that Lee interfered in the defense ministry's probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation for flood victims last year. 

The former defense minister has been denying the allegations.  

Lee departed to start his ambassadorship in Canberra earlier this month, prompting more political wrangling ahead of the April 10 general elections over why the justice ministry lifted the travel ban on him despite the ongoing investigation.

Lee recently came to Seoul to attend a government conference with several overseas mission chiefs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >