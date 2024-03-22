Foreign Ministry to Accept Resignation of S. Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry says that it has decided to accept South Korean Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup's resignation. The resignation comes 25 days after Lee’s appointment to the position.The ministry informed reporters of the move on Friday, adding that the decision will be carried out accordingly as the president is informed of the matter.Earlier in the day, Lee's legal counsel told reporters that the ambassador has expressed his intentions to resign to Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and that Lee seeks to remain in Seoul for an ongoing government probe against him.The announcement came amid criticism that Lee's recent appointment as an ambassador has given him a way to evade the probe against him by the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials.The CIO is looking into suspicions that Lee interfered in the defense ministry's probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation for flood victims last year.The former defense minister has been denying the allegations.Lee departed to start his ambassadorship in Canberra earlier this month, prompting more political wrangling ahead of the April 10 general elections over why the justice ministry lifted the travel ban on him despite the ongoing investigation.Lee recently came to Seoul to attend a government conference with several overseas mission chiefs.