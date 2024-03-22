Gov't to Complete Medical Reforms, Not to Bargain or Reserve Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government reaffirmed its resolve to complete its planned medical reforms, saying the general public are the parties of direct concern.At a press briefing on Friday, second vice health minister Park Min-soo said the government will not bargain or reverse medical reforms that are wanted by most members of the public, adding that the decision does not only concern the nation's doctors.Park pledged not to repeat the unfortunate history of giving in to a specific professional group at the expense of the nation's 50 million people — an apparent reference to past administrations' failure to implement the reforms.The vice minister said the government will not reverse a scientifically-based policy decision, which was made following over 130 rounds of collecting opinions from the medical community, without a logical basis.He said the government will end the negative practice of specific professional groups incapacitating the implementation of state policies by threatening the health of the public, and added that the government will complete the reforms without wavering.