Written: 2024-03-29 14:25:46Updated: 2024-03-29 15:38:06

KBS Poll Finds 40% of Voters to Choose DP Candidate against 33% to Select PPP Candidate

Photo : KBS

A recent KBS poll has shown that if the April 10 general elections were to be held tomorrow, 40 percent of South Koreans would vote for a candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), while 33 percent would vote for a candidate from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).  

Voter support for the DP surpassed that of the PPP by seven percentage points, according to KBS' latest poll, the fifth of its kind. The gap in support was even more pronounced in Seoul, with the DP nine points in the lead.

Nineteen percent of the respondents remained undecided, with four out of ten of those aged 18 to 29, and three out of ten of those in their 30s not sure who to select, leading some to believe that winning over young voters could be key to election victory.

Asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol's handling of state affairs, 31 percent said he was doing a good job, versus 63 percent who expressed dissatisfaction.

The KBS commissioned survey of three-thousand adults nationwide between Sunday and Tuesday, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.
