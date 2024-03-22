Gov't Expresses Regret over Failed Renewal of UN Sanctions Monitoring Panel

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expressed deep regret over the failed renewal of an expert panel tasked with monitoring the enforcement of the United Nations sanctions regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs after Russia's veto.Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said on Friday that Moscow's exercise of its veto right to end the expert panel is protecting Pyongyang's illegal acts by covering the eyes and ears of the international community.Stressing that the duty to fulfill the UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions resolutions remains unchanged, the deputy spokesperson said Seoul will concentrate all efforts on creating an environment in which Pyongyang has no choice but to give up on its "wrong path."At a session of the UNSC on Thursday, Russia, which has increased military cooperation with the North amid the war in Ukraine, vetoed the panel extension, after a push to implement a “sunset clause” on sanctions fell through. China, the North's traditional ally, abstained in the panel extension vote.The mandate for the panel, which has monitored the UN sanctions for the past 15 years, reporting on violations twice a year to the Security Council, is set to expire on April 30.