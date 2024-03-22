KBS Survey: 40% to Vote for DP Candidate against 33% for PPP

Photo : KBS

Anchor: With only 12 days left until the April 10 general elections, the rival political parties have begun a full-fledged battle, with both sides seeking to win a majority in the 22nd National Assembly. Overseas voting is already under way, while early voting for Koreans at home will begin in less than a week. At this key time, an increasing number of voters seem to be turning to the Democratic Party(DP).Our Choi You Sun has more on the latest KBS survey on current voter sentiment.Report: In a recent KBS poll, when respondents were asked who they would pick if the elections were to be held tomorrow, 40 percent said they would vote for a candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), while 33 percent said the ruling People Power Party(PPP).While the first three of five polls commissioned by KBS until early March showed the gap between the two parties was within the margin of error, voter support for the DP was ahead that of the PPP in the fourth survey, before the gap further widened to seven percentage points in the latest one.In Seoul, the gap stayed within the margin of error through the fourth survey, but the DP was ahead by nine percentage points in the latest poll.Less than two weeks to the April 10 general elections, however, 19 percent of the respondents said they have yet to decide which party's candidate to vote for.By age group, four out of ten among those aged 18 to 29, and three out of ten among those in their 30s were undecided, which could lead to the assessment that getting the support of young voters is key to election victory.Asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol's handling of state affairs, 31 percent said he was doing a good job, compared to 63 percent who expressed dissatisfaction, with a gap of 32 percentage points.Yoon's approval rating, which had been rising until KBS' third survey, has begun to drop, while his disapproval rating remained the same from the fourth poll.The KBS commissioned survey of three-thousand adults nationwide between Sunday and Tuesday, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.