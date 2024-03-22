Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Fine Dust Warnings Lifted for Most Parts of the Nation

Written: 2024-03-29 16:07:35Updated: 2024-03-29 16:57:44

Fine Dust Warnings Lifted for Most Parts of the Nation

Photo : KBS News

Fine dust alerts that had been issued for the entire country on Friday morning have been lifted for most regions after the entry of such dust from Inner Mongolia slowed down from noon.

The environment ministry announced the lifting of the alerts, adding that as of 3 p.m., they remain in place only for parts of the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Gyeongsang as well as the cities of Busan and Daegu. 

An official of the National Institute of Environmental Research said yellow dust from Inner Mongolia mostly stopped entering the nation from the afternoon. 

The official was quick to stress the need to exercise caution, however, saying there is a possibility that such dust will enter the nation again in the evening. 

A fine dust advisory is issued when the hourly average density of dust particles stays above 150 micrograms per cubic meter for more than two hours, while a fine dust warning is issued when the density stays above 300 micrograms per cubic meter for more than two hours.

The lesser yellow dust advisory level of "caution,” which was issued on Friday morning, currently remains in place. 

Under such a level, the public is advised to stay indoors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >