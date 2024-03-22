Exports Rise for 6th Month in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased over three percent year-on-year in March, posting growth for the sixth consecutive month.According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 56-point-56 billion dollars last month, up three-point-one percent from the same period last year.Semiconductor exports rose to a 21-month high at eleven-point-seven billion dollars in March, posting growth for the fifth straight month. Auto shipments dropped five percent year-on-year in March, declining for the second month in a row.Outbound shipments to the United States and China increased eleven-point-six percent and zero-point-four percent, respectively.Imports decreased 12-point-three percent year-on-year to 52-point-28 billion dollars last month, resulting in a trade surplus of four-point-28 billion dollars. The nation's trade balance posted a surplus for ten straight months since last June.