Finance minister Choi Sang-mok said inflation is expected to begin to stabilize from next month.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Choi said although core prices in the country remain low, prices continue to fluctuate due to volatility in the prices of energy, food and agricultural products.In line with reduced volatility, the minister forecast inflation to drop to the low- to mid-two percent range in the second half of the year.As for consumer price trends for March set to be released on Tuesday, Choi said inflation is expected to be lower than the three-point-one percent announced for February.In tackling the rising prices of fruits, such as apples, the minister pledged to improve the current distribution structure by spurring direct transactions through online platforms.