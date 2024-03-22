Gov't to Provide 4-week Specialized Program for Foreign Domestic Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will soon provide a four-week education program for 100 domestic workers from other countries who will work in Seoul households on a trial basis.According to the labor ministry on Monday, foreigners on E-9 visas from the Philippines and other countries will undergo the four-week program sponsored by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea after they receive a three-day job training.The program is said to include education on Korean culture as well as training in domestic work and babysitting skills.During the four-week period, the foreign workers will be able to receive a certain amount of training allowance that does not exceed the 150 percent upper limit of the minimum wage.The ministry’s move comes after it earlier announced plans to expand specialized job training and programs on industrial safety by types of industry amid a surge in demand for skilled foreign workers holding E-9 visas.Last year, the ministry had provided such programs for foreigners working for shipbuilding industries which suffered serious manpower shortages and were in need of killed workers.