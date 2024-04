Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense ministry said that a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday appears to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ).According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the ministry said on Tuesday that the North fired what appears to be a ballistic missile, and it is believed to have fallen outside Japan’s EEZ.The Japanese government is analyzing the details of the launch.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said at 6:55 a.m. that the North launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea.The North’s ballistic missile launch comes 15 days after the previous launch on March 18.