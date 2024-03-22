Menu Content

Yoon Pledges to Indefinitely Inject Unlimited Funds for Price Stability

Written: 2024-04-02 15:07:21Updated: 2024-04-02 18:39:15

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to inject an unlimited emergency price stability fund for agricultural and livestock products for an indefinite period and to extend eligibility so that inflation stability may be tangible to the public.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said despite rising prices of agricultural products beginning to slow down from late March, prices remain high with the latest figures reflecting jumps in oil prices.

The president then announced plans to expand the ongoing state discount program and fruit import supplies being offered at discount chains to include small- to medium-sized grocery stores and traditional markets.

He also ordered officials to expand eligibility for state-issued vouchers for agricultural products provided to the country's vulnerable groups.

Noting that abnormal temperatures last April due to climate change triggered soaring prices of agricultural goods, Yoon urged relevant ministries to thoroughly prepare for climate change, which he noted has become the new normal.
