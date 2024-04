Photo : KBS News

At least seven people have died and over 700 reportedly injured as of 4 p.m. Korea time, following a seven-point-two magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan's east coast.According to Taiwanese authorities, the earthquake, the strongest the country has seen in 25 years, struck at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, seven kilometers southeast of Taiwan's Hualien City, with the depth of the epicenter estimated at 20 kilometers.According to local media, some 100 buildings collapsed, and dozens of people trapped inside have called to be rescued, raising concerns that the death toll could further rise.An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said no damage has been reported among over 50 South Koreans staying in the region.The strong quake triggered a tsunami alert in Japan's southeastern Okinawa Prefecture, as well as the Philippines, but the alerts were later lifted in both countries.