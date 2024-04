Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss North Korean threats and the two nations’ trilateral cooperation with South Korea and other issues during their summit next week, according to the White House.White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday that President Biden is very much looking forward to Kishida’s state visit to the U.S., adding that there are a lot of important things to talk about.The two leaders are set to hold the summit in the U.S. next Wednesday.Kirby said they will discuss issues surrounding the security environment, such as concerns about North Korea and China.He continued to say that the summit will be an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan as well as their trilateral cooperation with South Korea, adding cooperation with the Philippines will also be discussed.