Moscow Calls S. Korea’s Sanctions on Russia 'Unfriendly Step'

Russia has criticized South Korea’s recent independent sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, warning that the “unfriendly step” will have a negative effect on bilateral relations.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed regret over the sanctions during a press briefing on Wednesday, saying that South Korea’s introduction of sanctions on Russian citizens and entities was an unfriendly move.The spokesperson then warned that Moscow will take actions in response to the implementation of such sanctions.On Tuesday, South Korea slapped unilateral sanctions on two Russian vessels, two Russian entities and two individuals accused of involvement in illegal activities and funding that support North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.Zakharova dismissed allegations that the North provided military supplies to Russia, claiming that Moscow and Pyongyang are developing their relations in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and international law without undermining South Korea’s security.The spokesperson said that relations between Moscow and Seoul are already in a serious crisis due to the faults of South Korea, which receives support from the United States, expressing disappointment in South Korea's attempts to solve complex problems on the Korean Peninsula through the ineffective methods of sanctions and pressure.