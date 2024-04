Photo : YONHAP News

Sunny skies are in the forecast nationwide on Sunday.The Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Saturday called for caution in prevention of fires, including wildfires, amid the drying atmosphere and strong winds.Morning lows on Sunday are expected to stay at similar levels as Saturday, ranging from three to 12 degrees Celsius around the country. The morning low in Seoul is forecast to be eight degrees.Daytime highs are projected to rise to between 18 and 24 degrees nationwide, up three to four degrees from Saturday, further expanding the daily temperature difference to surpass 15 degrees. The daytime high in Seoul is forecast to be 22 degrees.