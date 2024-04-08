Kishida: High-Level Approaches Underway for Summit with N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government is making "high-level approaches" to North Korea with the goal of holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kishida made the remarks during an interview with CNN released on Sunday ahead of his state visit to the United States.Kishida reportedly said Tokyo is seeking a summit with the North to resolve "outstanding issues" and promote stable relations between the two nations.The "outstanding issues" mentioned by the prime minister are presumed to include the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, as well as the North's nuclear and missile development.Kishida said building Japan's deterrence and response capability is "essential" to its alliance with the U.S., expressing hope that the U.S. will understand this and that the two nations can work together to improve peace and stability in the region.