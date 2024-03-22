China's 3rd Highest-Ranking Official to Visit N. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s third highest-ranking official, Zhao Leji, will make an official visit to North Korea later this week.Spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry Mao Ning told reporters on Tuesday that Zhao, who is the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will visit the North from Thursday to Saturday at the invitation of the North’s government and the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.Mao said Zhao will attend the opening ceremony of an event that will mark the year dedicated to the friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing.The spokesperson cited that this year marks the “year of North Korea-China friendship,” designated by the leaders of the two countries, as well as the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also reported that Zhao will lead a government delegation to the North but stopped short of elaborating on the purpose of his trip.Zhao will be the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Pyongyang since the COVID-19 pandemic.