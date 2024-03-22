Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Leaders of U.S., Japan and Philippines to Hold Summit on Thursday on China Issues

Written: 2024-04-10 16:26:54Updated: 2024-04-10 16:31:15

Leaders of U.S., Japan and Philippines to Hold Summit on Thursday on China Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House announced that the leaders of the United States, Japan, and the Philippines will announce a new initiative on energy security and maritime cooperation at their first trilateral summits in Washington on Thursday, local time.
 
According to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, local time, the three leaders will establish a new agenda for initiatives that will strengthen energy security, economic and maritime cooperation, technology and cybersecurity partnership, and joint investment in critical infrastructure.
 
In particular, talks on maritime cooperation are being interpreted as a way to check China's attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.
 
Both Japan and the Philippines have separate territorial disputes with China, with Tokyo clashing with Beijing over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and Manila disputing with Beijing over areas in the South China Sea.
 
Before leaving for the U.S. on Wednesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced that there will be an agreement on maintaining security and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea during the trilateral summit, adding that specific measures on how to implement the cooperation will be discussed, as well.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >