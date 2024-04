Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidate Kwak Sang-eon won the National Assembly seat for Seoul’s Jongno district, which has long been known as the center of politics in South Korea.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, Kwak received 50-point-92 percent of the votes, compared to his People Power Party(PPP) rival Choi Jae-hyung, who gained 44-point-13 percent.The Jongno district has long been considered a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics, as it is known as a swing district and is often deemed a litmus test for potential presidents.Kwak, who is the son-in-law of the late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun said on Thursday, that the people of Jongno have called on him to make former President Roh's unfulfilled dream a reality in the district, "to create a world for people to live in."