S. Korea, U.S. Launch AI Working Group

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Friday that South Korea and the United States have launched a bilateral working group on artificial intelligence(AI).The bilateral AI working group was approved at the inaugural South Korea-U.S. Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue in Seoul last December.The inaugural gathering was attended by Eom Yeol, an artificial intelligence-based policy officer at the Ministry of Science and ICT, Han Min-young, deputy director-general of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officials from the Office of the Presidential Secretary for Economic Security.Attending the meeting from the U.S. were Acting Special Envoy for Core and Emerging Technology Seth Center and officials from the White House and the Department of Commerce.The two sides discussed the upcoming "AI Seoul Summit" and the "AI Global Forum" held in May and agreed to hold regular meetings in the future to discuss global AI standards and research cooperation.