Domestic

Wildfires Reported in 7 Regions Nationwide, Fires at 4 Sites Extinguished

Written: 2024-04-13 15:15:11Updated: 2024-04-13 17:09:16

Photo : KBS News

Wildfires have been reported at seven regions around the country, after the government expanded the second-highest "vigilance" level on the national crisis alert scale for wildfires nationwide, except for the southernmost Jeju Island.

According to the Korea Forest Service(KFS), as of 2:20 p.m. Saturday, seven cases have been reported nationwide, with fires at four locations extinguished. 

Firefighters are in the process of containing fires in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province, Gongju, South Chungcheong Province and Muju, North Jeolla Province.

Authorities said dry weather advisories aimed at preventing wildfires are in place for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province and inland regions of Gangwon Province.

Interior minister Lee Sang-min visited a forest aviation management office in the Gangwon provincial city of Gangneung and the province's wildfire prevention center to check up on the readiness posture for the spring season.

The government has designated the month of April as a "special countermeasure period for wildfires," pledging to mobilize all administrative means for wildfire prevention.
