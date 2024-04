Photo : YONHAP News

Average prices of gasoline and diesel continued an upward trend this week.According to data from the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline at gas stations nationwide stood at one-thousand-673-point-three won per liter during the second week of April, up 26-point-three won from a week earlier.The average price of diesel was one-thousand-551-point-three won per liter, up eleven-point-one won to continue a two-week streak of price increase.Global oil prices soared this week amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and the U.S. Energy Information Administration's(EIA) upward adjustment for outlook on oil prices.The Korea Petroleum Association said the won’s weakness against the U.S. dollar has also contributed to a rise in prices of domestic petroleum products.